Motorcycle & SUV Crash Kills Fargo Man

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is dead after his motorcycle is hit by a car on Main Avenue in West Fargo.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and 17th Street East a little after 9:00 Wednesday night.

A 31-year-old Fargo man was trying to turn left onto 17th.

A driver coming the other way T-boned him with an SUV.

Highway Patrol says a witness reported that the SUV was speeding.

The crash threw the motorcycle driver off of his bike.

He was hospitalized and later died. He has not been identified.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.