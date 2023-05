Pelican Rapids Man, 65, Killed In Wednesday Night Crash

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Pelican Rapids man died last night in a crash northwest of the city.

According to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the 65-year-old driver dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The name of the victim, and other details have not been released.