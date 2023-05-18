Work To Resume On $9.9 Million Whiskey Creek Restoration

WILKIN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Work it set to resume on the majority of the nearly $10 million Whiskey Creek restoration project.

The 30 mile long creek drains 157 square miles in Wilkin and Otter Tail counties.

The $7 million third phase of the project is designed to improve water quality and quantity and wildlife habitat.

It’s along a 20-mile-long Red River tributary and two ditches that outlet into the creek and add 9 miles to the project.

It fixes decades-old erosion and flooding problems stemming from sediment buildup and directly affects about 650 landowners.

“We’re now being able to get drainage, increased drainage, increased water quality and water quantity whilst allowing wildlife benefits along with aquatic benefits,” said Kim Melton, Wilkin SWCD technician.

Federal, state and local sources are being used to fund the project.

The largest chunk is $2.9 million from the USDA’s National Water Quality Initiative.