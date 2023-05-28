Bear attacks woman outside of cabin near Nisswa, Minnesota
NISSWA, Minn. (KVRR) — A woman gets attacked by a bear near Nisswa, Minnesota.
It happened early Friday morning.
The Minnesota DNR says the woman who was staying a cabin near Gull Lake, was checking on her dog outside after midnight.
She says that’s when a bear swiped at her and hit her several places.
She was treated at a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
DNR staff say they believe the bear was startled and was defending itself.
The bear immediately left the area after.