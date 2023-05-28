Bear attacks woman outside of cabin near Nisswa, Minnesota

NISSWA, Minn. (KVRR) — A woman gets attacked by a bear near Nisswa, Minnesota.

It happened early Friday morning.

The Minnesota DNR says the woman who was staying a cabin near Gull Lake, was checking on her dog outside after midnight.

She says that’s when a bear swiped at her and hit her several places.

She was treated at a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

DNR staff say they believe the bear was startled and was defending itself.

The bear immediately left the area after.