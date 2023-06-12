Fargo Airport Authority, city commissioners discuss possible parking garage

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – As Fargo’s Hector International Airport prepares to break ground on a terminal expansion which will more than double its size, the Municipal Airport Authority and members of the Fargo City Commission met Monday to discuss the possible addition of a parking garage.

MAA board chair John Cosgriff said the board is considering a four-level structure that would cover the area that is currently short-term parking, in front of the airport’s main entrance.

The proposed ramp would net the airport 735 parking spaces. Cosgriff said 70% of the airport’s surface parking would still exist after the ramp is constructed, but the ramp could be added onto from the south if there was more demand.

The MAA is considering asking for an additional mill levy in the city’s 2024 budget. At least two of the commissioners expressed concern about increasing airport funding.

“I think we should look at other possibilities. I have heartburn about the mill,” Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said. “Just have our finance department see what other options are – it (the parking ramp) is obviously a good thing, but the mill might be the last option.”

Commissioner Arlette Preston also expressed wariness about allocating additional city funding to the airport for the ramp’s construction.

A consulting firm estimated that parking revenue could increase from $4 million to $8 million annually within five years with construction of the new ramp. Those estimates were based on daily rates of $25/day in the ramp and 60% occupancy.

Cosgriff said the consultants found that business travelers as well as a significant segment of leisure travelers said they would be willing to pay a premium for ramp parking.