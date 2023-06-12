Theatre group to put on musical with LGBTQ+ themes

MOORHEAD (KVRR) – The Straw Hat Players with Minnesota State University Moorhead are putting on a musical with LGBTQ+ themes. ‘The Prom’ is about a real-life situation involving a same-sex couple being denied the opportunity to go to prom.

“The young lesbian girl is asked, ‘why do you want to go to prom?’ And she just says, ‘I just want to be able to go to prom, just like anybody else.” said Craig Ellingson, the director and actor.

This all stems from a case in Mississippi in 2010, when a student was denied permission to take her girlfriend to prom. June is Pride Month, and the cast is excited to share the story with the community. Their message to the audience us that some people may be different from you, but more similar than you can imagine.

“That it’s ok to come out with who you are, whoever you are, the better world we’ll have. Just the more people be themselves and be their true full selves.” said Angie Schulz, an actress.

It comes at a time where the border states of Minnesota and North Dakota couldn’t be more different when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues. North Dakota passed laws this year that are deemed anti-LGBTQ+. This includes making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

While in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order protecting rights to gender-affirming care in March.

“Loving each other, and loving your neighbor and being accepting of everyone despite whatever their choices may be.” said Schulz.

“I think that one thing that is difficult for some people to be able to understand is that everybody is really, exactly the same,” said Ellingson. “They just may have different hair color, different noses, living in different areas of the country.”

The musical is set to open on Wednesday at MSUM.