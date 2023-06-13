Trump pleads ‘not guilty’ to classified documents charges

MIAMI (FOX) – Former President Trump pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts related to his alleged refusal to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump made his first appearance in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

He was indicted last week on the 37 counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The FBI seized 102 documents from Trump with classification markings in August.