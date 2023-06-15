Plummer, MN Native and Chief Justice of MN Supreme Court Retiring

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea is stepping down from her role on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Gildea was appointed to the position in 2010 by then Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

She served as an associate justice on the court from 2006 to 2010.

Gildea was born and raised in Plummer, Minnesota.

She is a graduate of University of Minnesota Morris and Georgetown Law School.

“Serving as Minnesota’s Chief Justice has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful to the people of Minnesota for giving me this opportunity,” Chief Justice Gildea said.

She is the third longest-serving Chief Justice in Minnesota history, and the longest-serving since 1913.

Governor Tim Walz today congratulated Chief Justice Gildea on her retirement:

“I want to thank Chief Justice Gildea for her dedicated service to Minnesota. She has been a strong defender of the judicial branch. I have seen firsthand the balance and thoughtfulness she brings to her work each and every day – whether it’s improving and modernizing the judicial branch or serving on the Board of Pardons.”

She is stepping down October 1.

The Governor will announce the application process for the vacancy on the court in the coming weeks.