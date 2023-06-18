American Diabetes Association ND raising funds and awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The American Diabetes Association for North Dakota were raising funds Sunday morning to bring awareness to the challenges that people face when they have diabetes. The association said it is important to educate the public on these issues.

“Especially with the rising cost of insulin. When kids come to camp, we do our best to provide all of the food, all the insulin. They just need to bring their pumps or a few other diabetes supplies, but other than that we try to raise the funds to cover it all.” said Kalyn Bergman, a board member of the ADA-ND.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. While another 96 million adults are pre-diabetic. Bergman’s group runs a camp in the summer and the fundraising helps with the costs.