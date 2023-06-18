Car break-in caught on camera in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Skye Marquez was heading to work when she saw glass on the ground, thinking it wasn’t anything. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as her car window was smashed and the act was caught on camera on last week.

“I went out to my car to go to work at like 5:50, 6 a.m. I was walking over to my car and I saw like glass on the ground. I thought it was like a bottle broken but I looked up and it was my whole driver side window just shattered.” said Marquez.

The bizarre situation was on the camera outside her home. A man walked through the parking lot and spotted the victim’s car. After looking inside, he used something to swing at the glass. After breaking the window, he went in for a few seconds, but strangely left quickly with his suitcase behind him.

“I was pretty confused honestly. I was looking around and looked through my car. And nothing looks like it was rummaged through, even remotely.”

What was frustrating for Marquez is there wasn’t more she could have done to protect herself in that situation.

“I mean there was really no way to prevent it. I mean, I lock my car and door every night.” said Marquez.

If you have information regarding this case, contact the Fargo Police Dept.