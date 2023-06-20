‘It’s really scary’: FPD investigating gunshot through apartment window

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Dept. is investigating a situation involving a gunshot through a window in the 2200 Block of 6th Ave. S. Rita Baker was inside her home when the bullet came through the window late, Sunday night.

“It’s really scary that it can happen.” said Baker. “It was devastating because that is something that I always pray about is to keep my home safe, my apartment safe. And to have this happen it shook us up quite a bit.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt inside. FPD confirmed there was evidence regarding a gunshot.

“I was worried for my mom worried if she was ok. If her place was ok.” said Tonia Gill, Baker’s daughter.

Multiple agencies descended upon Baker’s home, collecting evidence. This included taking a chunk out of her door where the bullet ended up.

“When the officers were here and the CSI were here that’s when it hit me that it was serious.”

FPD said this is an ongoing investigation.