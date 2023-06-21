Hundreds enjoy Fargo Police’s community picnic at Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police hosted its annual community picnic at Broadway Square earlier this evening.

Law enforcement officers and some city officials gave the community a glimpse into their day-to-day life.

Hundreds enjoyed free treats courtesy of Old Dutch Foods and Cass-Clay Creamery.

Some kids played in bouncy houses while others tried on uniforms and had their parents sign up for a raffle to try and win a Fargo Police squad car.

“We’re just excited about this event. I had urged people to come out, check it out, meet some cops, and have some of the free goodies. Try and win the squad car and just enjoy themselves. It’s a nice night downtown. Tour some of the equipment. Try on some of the stuff. For kids, try on a vest or a helmet. You know, walk through some of the stuff that’s kind of cool. Tour a fire truck,” says Chief David Zibolski.

He says the picnic is always a great time for people to learn about their neighbors and community.