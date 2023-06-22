Person is Hit and Killed by a boat on Lake Six in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County authorities are investigating a fatal boating accident.

A person was hit by a boat on Lake Six just after 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon in Hobart Township southwest of Frazee.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the scene and says the individual had life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

The person’s age and name have not yet been released.

They say no foul play or alcohol are suspected.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Water Patrol Division, Vergas Fire and Rescue, Perham Ambulance and Life Link.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released in the following days.