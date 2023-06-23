Boy identified in fatal Otter Tail boating crash

FRAZEE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An update as Otter Tail authorities investigate Thursday’s fatal boating accident involving a juvenile on Lake Six.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. when 13-year-old Benjamin Rennie of Andover, Minnesota, and another boy were riding on an inner tube being pulled behind a boat that was driven by an employee of Camp Cherith.

Police say the two boys fell off the tube wearing their life jackets and Rennie was accidentally hit as they tried to pick him up.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the investigation ongoing.