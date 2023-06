Grand Forks man arrested in stabbing incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is arrested in Grand Forks for allegedly stabbing another man.

Police responded to 515 North 8th Street shortly after 5 this evening for someone who had been stabbed and the suspect fled.

48-year-old Eldrey Lane was arrested a couple of blocks away.

The victim was taken to Altru Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police say the victim knew the suspect.

Lane was involved in a stabbing incident in 2020.