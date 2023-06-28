Search underway for man possibly in river near Midtown Dam in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo and Moorhead fire crews along with divers from Valley Water Rescue are searching a section of the Red River near downtown Fargo after a report that someone was in the water. At least one inflatable rescue boat is on the water south of the Midtown Dam.

Two men told KFGO News that they saw a man crawling around the outside the floating bridge. They said he got about halfway across, turned around and went into the river.

The initial call came in at around 2:15 Wed. afternoon.