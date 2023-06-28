The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Makes Major Donation to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates a truck full of 40,000 pounds of food to the Great Plains Food Bank.

Items include milk, beans, pudding, and even cake.

The donations will be sent to a network of 200 food shelters, soup kitchens, and pantries throughout the region.

The two have enjoyed partnering together in their fight to end hunger.

“So, for the church to partner with organizations that have the kind of network, the kind of management, the kind of professional skill in doing the work that needs to be done, this is what we look for.” says Martha Keeler Olsen, Director of Communications, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church plans to make a similar contribution in August to the Dorothy Day Food Pantry in Moorhead.