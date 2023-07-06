Massive project underway on Hwy 34 in MN

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – A massive project is underway in lakes country, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins the work on Highway 34. The project is a 21-mile stretch between Osage and Detroit Lakes, Minn.

“So this is just a reconstruct project, milling, overlay and the replacement of culverts,” said Aundie Curtiss, project engineer with MNDOT. “21 miles for a project is quite a stretch so typical you don’t see projects this long in length but it’s doable.”

A detour has already been set up, with drivers going down to Frazee, go East and then go up to Osage to get around. However, if you live in the area, like Snellman, you are still able to get onto Hwy 34.

Now there are many reasons why the highway is being worked on, which includes cracks in the roadway. According to MNDOT, these plans have been put in place for years.

“There’s frost heaves just from settlement and shifting in the ground. It’s a full reconstruction,” said Curtiss. “Planning for these projects is five to ten years out. So there’s a lot of work that goes into it prior to construction.”

MNDOT said the culverts will start to be put in on July 10 and the expectation is to have the project done by early October.