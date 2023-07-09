The Square: Helping Small business owners at the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are a plethora of reasons why people go to the Red River Valley Fair. Maybe it’s for the music, the carnival rides or the food, but now people can go there for local small businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet more people and kind of branch out my business a little bit.” said Christy German, owner of cg designs.

The Square is brand new to the fair this year, providing a space for small business owners to get out of the summer heat and not have to deal with storms that roll through and disrupt their stands. For Tammy Binder, owner of Tammy’s Towels, she says they were ready to call it quits on the fair after having to deal with storms last summer. However, when the fair opened up the Square, that changed everything.

“We were outside last year and we said we’re not going to do that again because the weather was so bad. We had three storms,” said Binder. “I love it. I love that we’re inside so we don’t have to worry about the wind and the rain blowing everything around. This is just a great event, great opportunity.”

Christy German, the owner of cg designs, has been doing this for four years. It means a lot to her to be able to get out in front of customers in this newest chapter of the fair.

“It means a ton to me. I do this on the side and I have a full time job too,” said Binder. “This is something that I can be creative at. So it’s great to meet new people and know that my items are going to be in their homes which is really awesome.”

The Square can be found next to the North gate at the Red River Valley Fair.