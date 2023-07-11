Building Declared Dangerous By Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Another Fargo building is declared dangerous by the city commission.

The city inspections director says the detached garage at 421 15th Avenue North was heavily damaged by fire in November of 2019.

It has not been repaired and meets most of the city criteria required for a dangerous structure.

The owner of the property says there has been some miscommunication about tearing down and rebuilding the garage, which is being done by her fiance.

She asked for time because she doesn’t have the needed financial or social resources.

“Like I said I don’t know anything about codes. But Justin has started taking down the stuff himself, the rafter and the walls and that’s why it looks like those pictures did today because he was removing the stuff in order to try and fix the foundation or build the structure better. But I just found out that we need to have a different permit for that other than the one that’s open,” said property owner Dawn Novotny.

She was given a September 8th deadline to have the damaged garage removed.