Mariah Tries Fair Food: Cheese Curds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There’s just something about fair food. All those unhealthy choices that you only eat if you buy it against the backdrop of farm animals and carnival rides.

People love it, but some people haven’t been lucky enough to experience these greasy delicacies yet.

Like our own Mariah Bush. There are so many fair food staples that she has never tried. It’s frankly shocking. So we aimed to change that.

In honor of the Red River Valley Fair, we sent Mariah out there to try some fair food staples in our region that she had never been lucky enough to experience before.

She then offered her honest opinion.

Because, how often around here do you see a grown adult try a cheese curd for the very first time?

That’s the first food she’s trying in our fair week segment, “Mariah Tries Fair Food”.

We’ll have her first ever impressions of other fair foods later in the week.