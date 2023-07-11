One Person Has Serious Injuries After Stabbing Incident in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police continue to investigate a stabbing incident.

One person suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

If was just after 4 Tuesday afternoon when police were called to an area in the 1300 block of 32nd Street South for a disturbance involving a knife.

They say the fight was between people who are known to each other.

Police continue to interview witnesses and say this is a developing investigation.