LIVE: Local Flavor Thriving In Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Local flavor is thriving in Fergus Falls.

Owner Evan Burkdoll took over neighboring restaurants Toast and Union Ave. bar and eatery in downtown Fergus Falls at the start of the year.

Toast is a Scandinavian-style breakfast and lunch spot.

They spent months completely renovating Union Ave. and opened back up 8 weeks ago.

They keep the focus local, getting items from local businesses, and even using veggies and herbs from their on-site garden.

Burkdoll wants to make sure the Fergus Fall community has unique places that help the city stand out.

He adds, “With the growth of downtown and being able to stay downtown, is awesome. So you can come here for breakfast, go to the local shops. Come back for lunch at Toast because we do both. Go out in the town some more. Go to the lakes, come back for dinner at Union.”

When Union reopened earlier this year, they added fresh pasta made in house, along with a beer brewed by Fergus Brewing that’s only available at the restaurant.

