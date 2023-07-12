Mariah Tries Fair Food: Fried Cookie Dough

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Our fair food odyssey continues this morning through the culinary lens of our own Mariah Bush, who never enjoyed fair food before we forced her to eat a bunch of fried stuff at the Red River Valley Fair.

Yesterday, she have a hearty endorsement to the iconic cheese curd.

Today, she opts for dessert. But don’t worry, it’s still fried.

Will she like fried cookie dough? Let’s find out.

Mariah will finish her fair week food adventures Thursday with another regional staple, the Oofda Taco.