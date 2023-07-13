Elderly Man From Hope, N.D. Killed In Rollover in Barnes County

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An 88-year-old man from Hope, North Dakota is dead after the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled in Barnes County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on a gravel road about two miles west of Pillsbury.

Highway patrol says the driver, 84-year-old Marlene Wixon of Hope, was injured after losing control of the vehicle and overturning in the ditch.

Her elderly male passenger was treated at the scene but later died at the hospital in Valley City.

The patrol says neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.