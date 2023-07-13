Mariah Tries Fair Food: Oofda Taco

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Our very own Mariah Bush has graciously been our guinea pig this week. She had never experienced many of the fair food staples we love to eat every year at the Red River Valley Fair.

We aimed to change that, sending her to the fair to try a few foods beloved in our region.

She had never had a cheese curd. We solved that problem. On Wednesday she conquered fried cookie dough.

Now, she ends her culinary journey with a true upper Midwest tradition: the Oofda Taco.