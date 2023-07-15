Hope, N.D. man who died as passenger in rollover crash identified

PILLSBURY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies a Hope man who died after the compact car he was a passenger in rolled in Barnes County.

Wesley Wixon died in the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on a gravel road about two miles west of Pillsbury.

The Highway Patrol said the driver, 84-year-old Marlene Wixon, also of Hope, was injured after losing control of the vehicle that overturned into the ditch.

Wesley Wixon was treated at the scene, but later died at the hospital in Valley City.

Authorities say neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.