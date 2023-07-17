Law Enforcement Responding To Possible Standoff on Big Pine Lake near Perham, MN

PERHAM, Minn. (KDLM) — Members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office have begun evacuating nearby residences as a stand-off continues at a home on Big Pine Lake near Perham.

Law enforcement wants nearby homeowners to wait until a deputy comes to their door to evacuate them and not leave their homes on their own.

Law enforcement have a residence near 428th Street surrounded and have been seen wearing tactical gear.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.