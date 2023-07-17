Man’s body recovered from Sheyenne River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR-NewsDakota) – Police are seeking help in identifying the body of a man that was recovered from the Sheyenne River in Valley City on Monday.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher says the victim was white, about 30 to 40 years old, with dark short hair, and a beard.

The man was about 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and socks only.

Hatcher says the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-845-3110.