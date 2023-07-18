The Rideshare Foodie Stops Locally in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is pushing his rideshare job to the side as he travels the United States to try each state’s favorite local foods.

<“If you’ve ever thought about dropping everything and traveling the United States to try different foods, you’ll want to meet this guy.

Meet Kreskin Torres, aka the Rideshare Foodie.

For the last several years, he’s made it his mission to travel to every state to meet new people and experience new foods — all while working as a rideshare driver.

“The mission was to experience America and meet my neighbors across the united states and to have a better understanding of other people and different cultures that exist around our nation.”

Originally from Baltimore, Kreskin is making what seems like an impossible dream, a reality.

Since traveling the United States Kreskin has found himself not only trying tons of new food, but meeting tons of new people.

He says his love for connecting with people is what got him into being The Rideshare Foodie because what connects people more than food!

“In each city or small town that I visit I’m able to get a little bit about them and their life what it’s like to grow up as well as places to eat and their favorite dishes that is a staple of whatever state I’m visiting.”

On his mission to visit all the states and try each of their iconic local foods he has found himself here in Fargo, North Dakota.

Although he hasn’t tried the lefsa he says that it is on the list right after broasted chicken, cookie salad, and the Fargo famous hot dishes.

“As long as you go in with good intent or in good faith and tell people I want to learn about you, you know, that’s all I’m doing. teach me about you, I want to learn about your culture and you know people love to talk about themselves.”

During his time in Fargo Kreskin visited local favorite, Traditions, in West Fargo.

While he was there, owner Brian Day was more than happy to show him some of Fargo’s favorite dishes.

Kreskin tried walleye, biscuits and gravy, and of course a fry bread taco which he said was his favorite.

Kreskin hopes in the future to have a potluck in his hometown featuring all of his favorite dishes from each state.

You can catch up with Kreskin Torres on social media.