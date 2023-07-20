Red Lake Man Sentenced for Assaulting Woman With A Shotgun

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Red Lake man is sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for the brutal assault of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Devin Sumner became angry with the woman on March 10, 2022 and slapped and punched her while in the car.

He then hit her repeatedly with a shotgun causing a broken and fractured hand and multiple lacerations and bruises.

In February, Sumner pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

During sentencing the judge emphasized the need to deter the “epidemic of violence against Native American women, both on and

off the reservation.”