WE Fest kicks off 40th anniversary

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – WE Fest kicks off its 40th year anniversary at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.

The three day festival headliners include Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown and Brad Paisley and features so many more artists.

Not only is there live music but there is also fun things to do each day including taking a helicopter ride over the ranch.

This year is expected to be the biggest Fest yet estimating 120,000 people to attend over the weekend.

New this year on Friday they will be showing their graditude towards military and law-enforcement by painting WeFest Blue.

Wear blue or decorate your campsite blue as they will be having a campsite decorating contest as well.

More information is available on the WeFest App or at wefest.com