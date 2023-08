Fargo Officer Andrew Dotas released from Sanford Health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Andrew Dotas, one of the FPD officers shot during the July 14 shooting has been released from Sanford Health.

Long lines of people welcomed his first steps to recovery Saturday afternoon.

The FPD says Officer Tyler Hawes continues his treatment at Sanford Health and officials say they are hoping to release him in the near future.

FPD plans to share additional video of Dota’s release on Monday.