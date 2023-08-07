Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao, a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd. Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of Floyd, will learn Monday, Aug. 7, whether he'll spend any additional time in prison. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd is expected to learn Monday whether he’ll spend any additional time in prison. Tou Thao has said he merely served as a “human traffic cone” in 2020 when he held back the crowd as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life. Minnesota guidelines have recommended four years for Thao’s conviction on an aiding and abetting manslaughter charge. He would serve that concurrently with his 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights charge.