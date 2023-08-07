Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes To Be Released From The Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes is getting out of the hospital today according to the department.

His release comes just days after fellow Officer Andrew Dotas was released from Sanford Medical Center.

Both men were wounded during an ambush on officers during a routine traffic stop in Fargo on July 14.

Officer Jake Wallin was killed while Officers Dotas and Hawes and an innocent bystander were injured.

The suspect was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.

Fargo Police expect to release video of Hawes leaving the hospital this evening.

They asked media to refrain from coming on-site to cover his release and said no interviews will be done.