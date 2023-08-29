2 Arrested After Vehicle Reported Stolen

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two suspects after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.

Police say they got word just before 1 a.m. Tuesday that a stolen vehicle was coming into the city after it fled from Fargo Police.

They found the vehicle abandoned in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue South.

Police set up a perimeter and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office brought in a K9.

They found two people hiding nearby and arrested them.

33-year-old Felix Wallette the third of Fargo was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and Fleeing on Foot. 33-year-old Krystle Landa of Fargo was arrested for Fleeing on Foot and an outstanding warrant.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and found narcotics inside.

The investigation is ongoing. There may be more charges filed in the future.