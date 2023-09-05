Two People Killed in Labor Day Crash on I-94 in Central Minnesota

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people were killed in crash on I-94 in central Minnesota about 7 p.m. Monday.

The state patrol says a car driven by a 36-year-old man from Pelican Rapids collided with a pickup driven by a 23-year-old man from Albany.

Two people in the car were killed and one was injured. The person in the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound.

The patrol has not yet released the names of those involved.