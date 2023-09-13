Ohio family loses nearly $1,700 as scammers mask as Delta Airlines traced to West Fargo location

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An Ohio family loses out on nearly $1,700 when they were scammed by someone pretending to be Delta Airlines.

Lori Saxman of Defiance, Ohio says her daughter and son-in-law got married last weekend and had tickets for their honeymoon in Orlando.

Saxman’s daughter checked-in to board the flight online but says she could not find her son-in-law’s boarding pass.

Saxman’s husband then made a call to the airlines and spoke to a man who he believed was a customer service representative.

“It’s just very upsetting to us that these scammers aren’t going to jail. They’re not being punished for anything. I mean, my goodness, if you or I were to steal a thousand dollars from somebody. Well, we would be prosecuted and have to go through the court system, and we would be in jail,” Saxmon says.

Saxman says it seems to be an issue with Google showing a slightly different number than Delta Airlines’ customer service.

After realizing they were scammed, they were curious of the number’s origin, which was traced back to Fargo Travel Agency on 623 East Main Avenue in West Fargo.

We went to the location and could not find Fargo Travel Agency.

“I certainly thought it’s worth a shot because when you type in Fargo Travel Agency, on the Better Business Bureau page, it has an owner’s name, it has the phone number my husband called. There’s numerous complaints out there with a very similar story as ours.”

West Fargo Police say they have not heard about this travel scam but say they get calls about scammers often.

“They scare people into acting quickly and without thinking through what the consequences could be. Never give any information, any credit card information, any social security numbers, any personal identification over the phone to somebody that you do not know,” says Rhonda Jorgenson, the Community Engagement Officer.

Saxman says representatives at the real Delta Airlines told her the scam is becoming more common.

She suspects it’s because of Google.