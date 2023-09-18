Vehicle of missing Minnesota woman found in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — The vehicle belonging to a missing Minnesota woman was found in Polk County Sunday.

Around 3:30 pm the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an abandoned black Ford Focus in rural Nielsville.

It was discovered that the vehicle was believed to have been driven by Beth Super, age 60, who was recently reported missing in Morrison County, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for Beth who was last seen leaving her residence on Saturday morning in the city of Flensburg around 10:45 am.

If you have any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.