Crop dusting aircraft crashes near New Rockford, Pilot Killed

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Federal investigators will look into the crash of a crop dusting airplane south of New Rockford in east-central North Dakota.

The 63-year-old male pilot from Jamestown died on scene.

Highway Patrol says he was flying west after spraying a pass when he hit an electrical wire with his tail fin, lost control and crashed.

Eddy County Sheriff Paul Lies says the plane went down at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near State Highway 281 five miles south of New Rockford.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.