Woman Stopped At MSP After Flight from Kenya With A Box of Giraffe Droppings

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/FOX9) — A woman is stopped at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for attempting to bring giraffe poop into the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the woman was flying from Kenya on September 29 and was stopped in customs after declaring to have the droppings.

Border agents found a small box with over a dozen pieces of giraffe droppings and a shell.

The woman said she planned to make a necklace from the droppings and had previously used moose feces at her house in Iowa.

CBP said animal feces from Kenya can be affected by numerous diseases.

Agriculture specialists seized the droppings and destroyed them.