Car struck by train in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – On Saturday afternoon, the Moorhead Police Dept. responded to a situation involving a car being struck by a train. This happened at 5:20 p.m. at 8th St. and Center Ave.

Witnesses say a 32-year-old driver from Fargo had stopped his car underneath the railroad arms and was struck by the train.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.