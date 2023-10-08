Israel says it’s at war after surprise Hamas attack

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

ISRAEL (AP) – Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters.

In northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin said Sunday that his Security Cabinet has formally declared the country at war.

A major question now is whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties.