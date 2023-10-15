Body of Man Recovered From Red Lake River in Crookston After Crashing Identified

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) — The body of a man whose vehicle ended up in Red Lake River in Crookston around 2 a.m. Friday has been identified.

He is 26-year-old William Tuseth of Crookston.

An autopsy is being done. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

They responded to a report of a vehicle crashing near the intersection of Houston Avenue and South Broadway and going into the river.

Grand Forks County Dive Team was called in to locate the vehicle.

The investigation remains active.