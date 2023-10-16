Semi rolls over east of Moorhead on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A semi carrying lumber crashed east of Moorhead Monday morning, closing the left lanes of both east- and westbound Interstate 94 for over two hours.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 7, three miles east of Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the eastbound semi-truck ran off the road into the median and rolled. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say all lanes on westbound I-94 opened just before 9:00 a.m. while the left eastbound lane remained closed.