Developing story: Possible ‘explosive device’ found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are advising residents in the area of Main Ave. & Broadway to shelter in place because of a “possible explosive device.”

A resident area in the area of Broadway and Main Ave. tells us police told him to stay inside.

They are telling people to stay indoors while there is a heavy presence in downtown Fargo.

The resident says a portion of Main Ave. and Broadway has been closed.

We’ll bring you more details when it becomes available.