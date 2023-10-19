Moorhead man charged with multiple felony tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been charged with five felonies for not filing state sales and use tax returns, and another four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

The complaint, filed in Ramsey County, said Jason Reinke owns Extreme Motorsports and sells new and used parts for jet skis, ATVs, motorcycles, and other recreational equipment. The Department of Revenue said Reinke has never filed a sales and use tax return, even though he claims to have been in business for more than 20 years.

The State said Reinke owes more than $106,000 in individual income and sales taxes.

According to the Department of Revenue, each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.