Driver Arrested After Rollover Crash In North Fargo

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – One person was injured following a crash at 17th Avenue North and Broadway in Fargo shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver of an SUV headed north on Broadway struck an unoccupied car parked along the street, then drove over a curb and rolled his vehicle on the boulevard in front of a house.

The driver was Nathan Eidenschink, a 22-year-old Fargo resident. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle. He received injuries that were not life-threatening.

Eidenschink was arrested for DUI.