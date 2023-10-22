Fargo pumpkin patch is changing how people experience the fall season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Being open since 2004, Lil’ Bitz is not your typical pumpkin patch.

Mini golf, bean bag toss, basketball connect four, and Horse-drawn wagon rides are just a few of the twenty five different games and attractions offered.

Along with picking out the perfect pumpkin you can also walk through their ten acre corn maze.

And like many great things the pumpkin patch began with nothing but an idea.

Owner Mary Hoglund said, “This all started. Our youngest daughter, we did horse drawn rides and sleigh rides for years and they kind of started dropping off and our youngest daughter said to me one day that I always talk about a pumpkin patch and she said why don’t you plant some pumpkins and get going.”

Next weekend will be the last chance to grab a pumpkin and experience Lil’ Bitz at 7414 40th Avenue North in Fargo.