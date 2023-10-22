Former MN Twins Pitcher Arrested In Las Vegas In Connection To Murder Case

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A former MLB pitcher and a woman have been arrested in connection with a 2021 murder.

On Friday, 49-year-old Danny Serafini and 33-year-old Samantha Scott were taken into custody in Las Vegas.

In June 2021, police found a 70-year-old man shot dead at a home in California.

The victim’s 68-year-old wife was also injured in the shooting.

She recovered from her injuries, but passed away a year later.

According to the sheriff’s office, Serafini and Scott knew each other and the victims.

Video surveillance found early in the investigation helped lead to the suspects.

Both Serafini and Scott are awaiting extradition from Nevada to California.

Serafini was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in 1992.

He pitched for the Twins during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

He went on to play with five other teams before he retired in 2007.